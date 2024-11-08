Stone Point Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6,990.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS EZU opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

