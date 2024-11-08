Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

