Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $487,000 Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

