Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 2,514 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.34.

Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

