Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $623.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,877. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $433.80 and a one year high of $626.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

