Summit Global Investments Has $51.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

