Summit Global Investments Invests $3.10 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,110,672 shares of company stock valued at $145,386,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.