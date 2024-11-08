Summit Global Investments Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.72.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

