SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 1543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.33.

SunOpta Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.06.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.68 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.