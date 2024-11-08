Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. 31,937,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,752,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.