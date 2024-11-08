Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.760 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 88,043,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,976,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 price objective (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.