SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 60.0 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.01 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $355,206.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.