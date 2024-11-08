SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 3,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.
SWK Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
