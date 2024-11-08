SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 3,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

SWK Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

About SWK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 75.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 170,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SWK by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SWK during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

