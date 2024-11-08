Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Synaptics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $6.25 on Friday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 892,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

