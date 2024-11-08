Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion.

Sysmex Price Performance

Sysmex stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,427. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.