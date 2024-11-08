T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.