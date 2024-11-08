Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 66.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

