Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,748 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

