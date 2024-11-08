Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 434,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,025,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,366.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE:G opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $42.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.23%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

