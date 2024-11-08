Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TARS stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

