Taseko Mines’ (TKO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on the stock.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.2 %
LON:TKO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.36). 13,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.07. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.10).
About Taseko Mines
