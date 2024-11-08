Taseko Mines’ (TKO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on the stock.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:TKO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.36). 13,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.07. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.10).

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

