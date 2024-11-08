TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.27. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

