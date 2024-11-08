TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $870,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

