TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.30. 11,836,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,895. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

