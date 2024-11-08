Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Issues Earnings Results

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE VIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 571,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
