Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Issues Earnings Results

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 571,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

