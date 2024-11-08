Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,172,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned about 2.04% of Terran Orbital worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 93,925 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 616.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Terran Orbital from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $0.25 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $30.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

