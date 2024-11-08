Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $235,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $218.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

