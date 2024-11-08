Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Trimmed by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $75,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $217.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

