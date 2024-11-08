TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $524.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

