TFB Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $170.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.84 and a 12-month high of $171.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.