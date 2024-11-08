TFB Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.07 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

