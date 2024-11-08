TFB Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.62. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

