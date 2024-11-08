TFB Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,092.62.

REGN stock opened at $824.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,035.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,038.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $783.57 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

