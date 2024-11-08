TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total value of C$404,000.00.
David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.
TFI International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TFII opened at C$204.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$151.40 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$191.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
