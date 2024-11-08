TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total value of C$404,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.

Shares of TFII opened at C$204.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$151.40 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$191.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$192.63.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

