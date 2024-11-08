The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 284,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

