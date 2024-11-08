The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Price

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock remained flat at $97.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 105,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,531. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 16.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

