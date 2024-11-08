The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) VP Thomas F. Kissinger Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $22.00 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $707.30 million, a P/E ratio of -64.71, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 294,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 133.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 250,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

