The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 107.7% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 324,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.29. 1,399,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
