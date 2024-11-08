Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.24 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Thryv updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Trading Down 5.0 %

THRY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 772,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,388. Thryv has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

