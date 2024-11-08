Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.2332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.