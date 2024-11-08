Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TPHE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

