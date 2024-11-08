Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on November 8th

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSEARCA TPLE opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

