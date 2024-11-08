TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Pivotal Research

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TKO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.81. 104,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XN LP lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,460 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

