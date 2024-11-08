TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06, Zacks reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.4 %

BLD opened at $372.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $262.64 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

