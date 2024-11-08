TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 248.45 ($3.23), with a volume of 1538546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 1.8 %

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.