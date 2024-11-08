TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 248.45 ($3.23), with a volume of 1538546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.17).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday.
TP ICAP Group Stock Down 1.8 %
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
