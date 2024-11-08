Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $261,269.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,241. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.