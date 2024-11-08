Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 2546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $261,269.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,241. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 589,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

