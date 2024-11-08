Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

