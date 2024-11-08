Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.96 and its 200 day moving average is $504.44. The company has a market capitalization of $495.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

