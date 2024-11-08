Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

